Shagun Sharma Of Ishk Par Zor Nahi Gets Rape Threats On Social Media; Find Out Why

Shagun Sharma, who is currently playing the role of Ishqi in youth-drama Ishk Par Zor Nahi, received rape threats on social media for her on-screen character. For the unversed, Shagun's character Ishqi is shown as a no-nonsense girl, who doesn't believe in ancient rituals of marriage and believes to live life on her own terms. Well, looks like the representation of today's modern girl didn't go down well with some of the netizens, as they talked rubbish about her family and sent her rape threats.

Recently, Shagun Sharma took to Twitter handle and informed her followers about the same. The actress wrote, "It puts me in a very uncomfortable position when I get bashed for playing my part in a show. How do you expect the story to go on if all cards are displayed at once?? :(."

After that, she had a conversation with India Forums, in which she explained the whole matter. Shagun Sharma said that she always takes criticism positively and understand fans' sentiments and attachments for certain characters. However, things blew out of proportion, when she read a few comments related to her family.

While revealing about the rape threats, Shagun said, "One comment read that I should commit suicide while others had rape threats. I thought it's time I speak up against this insensitivity. I was a little apprehensive to post on Twitter because I wasn't sure if the fans would understand my point of view. But to my pleasant surprise, I came across many fans who understood me and stood by me."

Well, after receiving support from her fans, Shagun thanked them by tweeting, "Didn't expect that I would get such overwhelming response. Thank you all for supporting, Lots of love."

Talking about Ishk Par Zor Nahi, the show also stars Param Singh, Akshita Mudgal, Rajat Verma, Lakshya Handa and others in key roles.