Shaheer Sheikh And Hina Khan Talk About Their Sizzling Chemistry In Baarish Ban Jaana

Indian TV industry's two amazing actors, Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan worked together for the first time for the music video titled 'Baarish Ban Jaana'. Ever since the duo shared a glimpse of themselves from the sets of the song, fans were curious to witness them on the internet. For the unversed, the romantic track has been sung by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben.

'Baarish Ban Jaana' is getting a positive response on the internet and it has already crossed 10 million views on YouTube since its release (June 3, 2021). Well, the song is a sequel to Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's 'Baarish' which released last year during the monsoon. In this song, fans just loved Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan's sizzling chemistry, as the duo was looking amazing together in each frame.

Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shaheer said that he wasn't expecting audience's positive reaction to his chemistry with Hina. On the other hand, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress said that their Kashmiri connect worked for them. While speaking about their chemistry, Shaheer said, "I was not expecting such a good response, they instantly loved the song as well as our chemistry. I was surprised, honestly, in a pleasant way. The music does the trick."

Hina Khan added to his statement and said, "I think it is a very long time I had been hearing that people were waiting for us to do something together. They say that we look good together and they are liking our chemistry. I think they liked the freshness they wanted to see. People are appreciating us as a couple and want us to do more."

Well, after 'Baarish Ban Jaana' release, fans are eager to see Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan again in another project. Currently, the duo is busy with their respective commitments, but if they feature together again for something, it would be a celebrating moment for their fans!