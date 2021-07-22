Shaheer Sheikh, Harshad Chopda To Sidharth Shukla- Actors Who Grabbed Headlines In First Half Of 2021

Parth Samthaan

Parth Samthaan has been in the news for his show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. He was also linked to his co-star Erica Fernandes but both claimed they are just friends. He was seen in Ekta Kapoor's web series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu and there are speculations that he will seen in a Bollywood film that will feature Alia Bhatt. However nothing is confirmed yet.

Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh has been in the news for his show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and his wedding with Ruchikaa Kapoor. He is currently seen in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. The actor will also be seen in Pavitra Rishta 2.0, that will air in OTT platform. The actor was also seen with Hina Khan in a music video ‘Baarish Ban Jaana', which impressed fans.

Harshad Chopda

Although Harshad Chopda hasn't had any project, he has been in the news for one or the other reason, all thanks to his fans. The actor, who is not usually active on social media, surprisingly has been sharing pictures and videos on his Instagram account since a past few months and keeping his fans engaged.

There were reports that the actor was approached for Pavitra Rishta 2, but since the deal didn't work out, Shaheer Sheikh bagged the show. It is also being said that he will be seen in a music video that will feature Smriti Kalra.

Sidharth Shukla & Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and runner-up Asim Riaz have been in the news since a long time. The duo have huge fan base, who keep trending the actors every now and then on social media. While Sidharth was seen in music videos, web series Broken But Beautiful 3 and has apparently bagged Prabhas' Adipursh (which he called it a rumour), Asim Riaz too was seen in music videos and his new rap was out recently. It is also being said that Asim has been roped in for Salman Khan's film (which he said is not confirmed yet).

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Dheeraj Dhoopar is most loved actor on television, thanks to his role of Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya. He was also seen with Hina Khan in Naagin 5 and for their music video.

Moshin Khan

Moshin Khan is loved by fans, courtesy his role Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. His chemistry with Shivangi Joshi is also loved by fans.

Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni & Abhinav Shukla

Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni and Abhinav Shukla have been in the news ever since they entered Bigg Boss 14 house. While Rahul Vaidya got recently married to Disha Parmar, whom he proposed in the Bigg Boss house, Abhinav Shukla's wife Rubina Dilaik had revealed in the Bigg Boss house that they were on verge of divorce but being in Bigg Boss, helped them bond. Rahul and Abhinav are participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. On the other hand, Aly Goni has been in the news for his relationship with his Bigg Boss inmate Jasmin Bhasin.