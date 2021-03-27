Shaheer Sheikh On His Life Post Marriage: I Don’t See Or Feel A Change

As we all know Shaheer Sheikh got married to Creative Producer of Balaji Motion Pictures, Ruchikaa Kapoor on November 27, 2020. The couple had a court marriage, which was attended by actress Supriya Pilgaonkar and Ekta Kapoor. Shaheer Sheikh's wedding was indeed a surprise for his fans. After marriage, it is said that things change in real life, however, Shaheer doesn't feel any change in his life after marrying Ruchikaa.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shaheer Sheikh said that the base of their relationship is friendship, hence they are still behaving like friends more than a married couple. The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor said, "It is strange. People would tell me that things will change and it won't be the same once you are married. It is nothing like that. I don't see or feel a change. I think the base of our relationship is friendship. We have been friends for a long time so the dynamics of our relationship have not changed. It doesn't feel any different, it is amazing. We can still go out and be the same. I am liking that I can't feel any change."

Shaheer Sheikh also revealed that the people around him helped him a lot to decide to get married to Ruchikaa Kapoor during the pandemic. He thinks that the realization about what will happen to them tomorrow, helped him decide on his marriage. The actor never wanted to have a big fat wedding, hence, the duo had a simple court wedding.

Talking about Shaheer Sheikh's upcoming projects, the actor will be seen in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 with Erica Fernandes and Supriya Pilgaonkar. They have reportedly started shooting for the same in Mumbai. Shaheer Sheikh was last seen in the ALTBalaji web series Paurashpur.

