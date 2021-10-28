Shaheer Reacts To Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 Going Off-Air; Denies Rumour Of Not Giving Much Time To Show

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi was one of the most loved shows on television. The makers of the show came up with two more seasons because of the show and actors' popularity. Although the second season was loved by fans, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 didn't garner TRPs and viewers were disappointed with the storyline, as they felt it was not realistic. Recently, Erica Fernandes, who play the role of Sonakshi opened up about her exit from the show. She also expressed her disappointment over the storyline and people blaming her (actors) for the show's shut down.

There have also been rumours that the show will be going off-air. After Erica, now Shaheer confirmed and reacted to the same. Shaheer said that they all tried and gave their best to the show, this season didn't meet people's expectation.

Regarding the show going off-air, Shaheer was quoted by TOI as saying, "I gave my best to the show and enjoyed playing the character. The first two seasons had connected with the audiences and because it was popular with the masses, we came back with a third season. That itself shows that there was something about the show that viewers liked. I agree that the third season fell short of people's expectations, but we all tried to make it work and gave it our best. The storylines were also changed and everyone in the team gave their 100 per cent to it. Now that the show is getting over, I feel sad, but at the same time, I am happy that it lasted for three seasons and that is definitely a great feeling."

There were speculations that the show wrapped up because Shaheer was giving away more time to music videos. However, the actor clarified that he was fully committed to the show and gave his best to it.

The actor said, "I want to clarify that shooting for a music video takes a day. I was committed to shoot for around 24 days every month and I gave it even more than that. People should not jump to any conclusions. I was fully committed and focused on giving this my best. It's a great brand and team."

Shaheer concluded by saying that he has been working for many months and now, he wants to spend time with family.