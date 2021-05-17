Here's What Shaheer Sheikh Has To Say About Wife Ruchikaa Kapoor’s Pregnancy Rumours

Shaheer Sheikh has been in the news for both personal and professional reasons. Recently, there were reports that the actor and his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor are expecting their first child together. It has to be recalled that the couple had a court marriage with girlfriend Ruchikaa, head of Ekta Kapoor's film division in November last year.

Without confirming or denying the speculation about Ruchikaa's pregnancy, the Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor told TOI, "Let's not talk about it. It is too early to comment."

Meanwhile, the actor also spoke about his reception that was supposed to happen in June 2021 and how his life changed after marriage.

About his reception, he said, "The reception is cancelled now because of the pandemic. I lost two close relatives, who lived in Jammu, to COVID-19, so at the moment, I am a bit scared and anxious for the safety of my parents and everyone else. I would like my parents to come to Mumbai, but I wonder whether it would be safe for them to travel at the moment. I never wanted a big fat wedding, of course, my parents wanted us to get married in a grand manner, but I like things to be simple."

About his how life changed after marriage, he said that he has entered a new phase of life and is learning new things every day and taking up new responsibilities. He added that for many years, he lived alone in Mumbai, so now, he is learning to share his space with someone new. He also added that he enjoy cooking for his wife.

The actor also revealed that they are moving to a new home, so the last few months have been spent doing it up. Regarding his house, Shaheer said that he believes in living a simple, minimalistic life, and it is a modest house and not something gigantic.