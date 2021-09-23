Shaheer Sheikh Reveals How He Felt When He First Held His Baby Girl In His Hands
Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor recently welcomed a baby girl. The couple also announced their little munchkin's name Anaya on social media. Shaheer, who is basking in the success of Pavitra Rishta 2 and is busy shooting for the show along with Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, is over the moon with the arrival of his little bundle of joy. Recently, the actor shared his feeling of being a father and revealed how he felt holding his baby girl in his hands for the first time.
Talking
about
the
moment
when
he
first
held
his
little
one
in
his
arms,
Shaheer
told
the
leading
daily,
"When
my
wife
was
in
labour,
doctors
were
asking
me
to
do
so
many
things.
They
were
asking
me
to
keep
a
record
of
weight,
time
of
birth
and
I
could
not
process
things.
I
was
not
able
to
understand
what
to
do
and
what
not
to.
I
was
getting
so
nervous
and
I
was
just
thinking
if
everything
is
going
fine.
I
was
continuously
thinking
about
that.
Then
suddenly
things
changed
and
how
you
look
at
life
changes.
You
start
feeling
aap
ki
jaan
Kisi
Aur
mein
Atki
hai...
I
got
that
feeling
when
I
first
held
her
in
my
hands.
I
felt
yeh
Meri
he
jaan
hai."
About his feelings of being a father, he said that he can't explain the feeling in words; it is so new that it is still sinking in.
He added, "The feeling is such that it can't be put together in words. I was told that fathers take time to relate to the journey when the child is born, but from the moment I have held my little one, I have felt such a strong connection with her, I can't tell you. It is such a beautiful and amazing experience. I've never ever in my life felt like this before. I don't know how to express it. I have not felt this connected to anyone else in life, the way I feel with my daughter."
Shaheer Sheikh & Ruchikaa Kapoor Announce Their Baby Girl's Name; Actor Calls His Munchkin 'Gift Of Life'
Pavitra Rishta 2's Shaheer Sheikh Is Overwhelmed By The Responses; Reveals Sweetest Feedback He Got For Manav
Shaheer said that even if she blinks or frown, he wonders what's happening and what he can do for her. He added that the feeling is unbelievable and he now understands what their parents must have gone through.