Shaheer Sheikh Reveals How He Felt When He First Held His Baby Girl In His Hands

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor recently welcomed a baby girl. The couple also announced their little munchkin's name Anaya on social media. Shaheer, who is basking in the success of Pavitra Rishta 2 and is busy shooting for the show along with Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, is over the moon with the arrival of his little bundle of joy. Recently, the actor shared his feeling of being a father and revealed how he felt holding his baby girl in his hands for the first time.

Talking about the moment when he first held his little one in his arms, Shaheer told the leading daily, "When my wife was in labour, doctors were asking me to do so many things. They were asking me to keep a record of weight, time of birth and I could not process things. I was not able to understand what to do and what not to. I was getting so nervous and I was just thinking if everything is going fine. I was continuously thinking about that. Then suddenly things changed and how you look at life changes. You start feeling aap ki jaan Kisi Aur mein Atki hai... I got that feeling when I first held her in my hands. I felt yeh Meri he jaan hai."



About his feelings of being a father, he said that he can't explain the feeling in words; it is so new that it is still sinking in.

He added, "The feeling is such that it can't be put together in words. I was told that fathers take time to relate to the journey when the child is born, but from the moment I have held my little one, I have felt such a strong connection with her, I can't tell you. It is such a beautiful and amazing experience. I've never ever in my life felt like this before. I don't know how to express it. I have not felt this connected to anyone else in life, the way I feel with my daughter."

Shaheer said that even if she blinks or frown, he wonders what's happening and what he can do for her. He added that the feeling is unbelievable and he now understands what their parents must have gone through.