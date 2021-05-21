Shaheer Sheikh Reveals What Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 Will Be About; Talks About His Bond With Supriya

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi is returning with season 3 and Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes and Supriya Pilgaonkar will be reprising the roles of Dev, Sonakshi and Ishwari. Recently, in an interview with Spotboye, opened up about his bond with on-screen mother Supriya and about Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3.

Talking about what the third season will be about, Shaheer said, "In this season we will be taking the story forward where Dev and Sonakshi are married and now what issues the couple faces generally after marriage will be shown."

When asked how the content of this show will be different from other content on television, he said, "It's very real and different from regular daily soaps which we see on television. There is no black or white characters or you will see a vamp or a murder mystery. Our show has always focused to make things real and relatable and this time also we are going to follow the same thing. Any normal family would be able to relate their lives with us."

Usually actors avoid to repeat their shows and characters, when asked what made him take up the show for the third time, he said that usually in daily soaps the story doesn't stay the same as narrated from the beginning till the end and based on TRPs, the changes in the story are done. But in this case, he said that the first two seasons which he did were exactly shot and presented the way he was told, and he was amazed with the fact that from the writers, producers and channel, all of them followed what they had promised.

He calls his on-screen mother Supriya, maa even off-screen, when asked about the same, he said that he tries to live the character and while living the character of Dev, the bonding which he created with Supriya is so real. He feels lucky that he genuinely got motherly love from her and added that his relationship with her is so pure and he could feel that bond from the very first day when they shot their scene together. He further added that when he used to do scenes with her he used to actually feel every dialogue.