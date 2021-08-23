Shaheer Sheikh & Ruchikaa Kapoor All Set To Welcome Baby Sheikh: Inside Pics Of Ruchikaa's Baby Shower

Ruchikaa's Baby Shower Picture

Apparently, Shaheer Sheikh had organised a cute baby shower ceremony for his wife and several pictures are doing the rounds on social media.

Shaheer Sheikh & Ruchikaa Kapoor Are All Smiles!

Ruchikaa wore a pink coloured dress and had a glow in her face! She was also seen cutting a yummy cake. Daddy-to-be donned a grey T-shirt. The adorable couple was all smiles as they got clicked at the baby shower.

'Baby Sheikh' On Its Way; Guests At Ruchikaa's Baby Shower

The place was decked up with pink and sea green balloons with 'Baby Sheikh' written in lights. The baby shower was attended by Krystle D'souza, Ridhi Dogra, Tanusri Dasgupta and others. Ruchikaa was also seen posing with her friends.

Plants For Guests!

Apparently, they also had adorable gifts- succulent plants with a note 'Watch me grow' written on it, for their guests.

Shaheer Has Been Tight-Lipped About Ruchikaa's Pregnancy

Meanwhile, in May, this year, it was said that Shaheer and Ruchika are expecting their first baby. It was also said that Ruchikaa is in her first trimester, and the couple is looking forward to embracing this new phase of their lives. Shaheer, who doesn't like to talk about his personal life, has been keeping a low profile in the media and has been tight-lipped about the news. Although his friends had given a clue, Shaheer never announced about Ruchikaa's pregnancy.