Shaheer Sheikh & Ruchikaa Kapoor Announce Their Baby Girl's Name; Actor Calls His Munchkin 'Gift Of Life'

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor, who got married in November last year, welcomed baby girl on September 10. The actor spoke recently on embracing fatherhood and said that it has been his dream to be a dad. He also said that he always wanted a girl.

The couple took to social media to announce baby name. Shaheer, who is basking in success of his new show Pavitra Rishta 2, shared an adorable picture with wife Ruchikaa from pregnancy days and revealed the baby's name as Anaya. He called their little munchin 'gift of life'.

Shaheer wrote, "Blessed with the gift of life. ❤️🧿 Filled with immense gratitude... need all your love and good wishes for the journey ahead. Keep us in your prayers🙏🏻 🤲 #Anaya." Ruchikaa shared the same picture and captioned it as, "And then there were three 👨👩👧 #Anaya 🙏🏻🤲🧿."

Their friends from the industry and fans showered love by posting comments on their posts. Take a look at a few comments!

Shaheer had shared his joy and revealed what kind of parent he desires to become. He had told a leading daily that he has his own theories to follow as a father and wants his child to follow her path and dreams.

He said that he is trained to play a father on-screen, but now his emotions will come naturally as he is a father in real life. He added that his nephews and nieces have given him good training to become a father and is looking forward to give his little one the best life. He concluded by saying that the feeling of holding his little one and looking into her eyes is an indescribable feeling and can't be compared with anyone else.