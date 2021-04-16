Shaheer Sheikh And Ruchikaa Kapoor Celebrate Six Months Of Marriage; Actor Shares An Adorable Picture

Shaheer Sheikh and his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor are celebrating six months of togetherness. The Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor shared a lovely picture with Ruchikaa on their six-month wedding anniversary on social media.

For the unversed, Shaheer and Ruchikaa got married in a hush-hush wedding last year in November. The duo had a registered marriage and then flew off to Shaheer’s hometown in Jammu and for a small ceremony.

Now, Shaheer has treated his fans with a lovestruck picture where the duo can be seen posing together. He posted it on his Instagram account and wrote, "6 months and counting #togetherness." Take a look!

As soon as he shared the post, TV celebs and colleagues such as Kushal Tandon, Hina Khan, Mohsin Khan, Pooja Banerjee, Nakuul Mehta, Arjit Taneja, Gautam Rode, Vikas Gupta, Sana Amin Sheikh, Sourabh Raaj Jain among others commented on his post and poured their wishes in the comment section.

In an earlier interview with BT, Shaheer had opened up about his wedding and said, "Ruchikaa is honest when it comes to her feelings. The best part about our relationship is that we are friends first. Being an actor, I have to pretend in front of the camera all the time, but I have found a partner with whom I get to be myself. I’ve always said that I’m a 'wanderer’ and I’ve finally found the right companion. I am looking forward to my never-ending travels with her."

On the professional front, the 37-year-olds time is currently busy working on the third season of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi with Erica Fernandes and Supriya Pilgaonkar. The actor was last seen in the ALTBalaji web series Paurashpur.

