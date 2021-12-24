Shaheer Sheikh To Play Lead Role In Rajan Shahi's New Show; Actor Reveals What Made Him Take Up The Show

Shaheer Sheikh, who played the lead role in Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, is all set to collaborate with the maker yet again! Apparently, the actor will play a lead role in Rajan Shahi's new show. Although not much is known about the new show, Shaheer revealed to TOI that it was the concept that prompted him to take up the show.

Shaheer was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I wasn't too keen on taking up anything that translated into a long-term commitment. However, when Rajan sir approached me, I had to consider it because I have had an amazing experience working with him and his unit on the previous show. It's his passion project and the message he wants to impart through this show resonates with me."

The actor, who became a proud parent to Anaya in September this year, is busy enjoying fatherhood. When asked how his life changed post daughter's birth, he said that it has changed quite a bit, but in a good way. He added that when his daughter looks at him and smiles, it leaves him teary-eyed. And this happens every time! He added that the feeling is indescribable and it's crazy.

Erica Fernandes Reveals If She'll Be A Part Of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 4 & Collaborate With Shaheer Again

Naagin 6: Shaheer Sheikh, Ridhima Pandit, Sidhant Gupta & Others Approached For Ekta Kapoor's Show?

The Pavitra Rishta 2 actor concluded by saying, "I have been planning so many things since my childhood, including how I will raise my children. There are a lot of things I want to do. However, there is a ground rule that I have set for myself as a father. I believe that every person chooses his own path. I would want to give my daughter that liberty. It is my responsibility to give her space and let her be able to do and choose whatever she wants to."