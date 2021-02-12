Shaheer Sheikh To Romance Eisha Singh In Ekta Kapoor's New Show?

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most popular and loved actors in the television industry. The actor was recently in the news for his wedding with Ruchikaa Kapoor. On professional front, he was seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, which went off-air and in Ekta Kapoor's web series Paurashpur. As per the latest report, the Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor has been roped in for Ekta's upcoming project.

Apparently, Ekta wanted a fresh pair of her new show which will go on air on Zee TV. The report also suggests that Shaheer will be paired opposite Eisha Singh, who was seen in Ishq Subhan Allah.

As per Tellychakkar report, the story of Ekta's new show will revolve around a doctor and a simple girl from a village who will end up falling in love with each other.

Shaheer and Eisha have huge fan following owing to their shows KRPKAB, YRHPK, ISA and Ishq Ka Rang Safeed.

Although there is no official confirmation about the same, Shaheer and Eisha's fans will be extremely happy to watch their favourite actors on-screen.

Well, we trust Ekta's choice as she has paired many popular actors together who went on to become iconic jodis in the television- take for example, Parth Samthaan-Erica Fernandes (Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2) and Dheeraj Dhoopar-Shraddha Arya (Kundali Bhagya). We are sure that if Shaheer and Eisha are roped in together, they too might create history as they look lovely together! Don't they? Hit the comment box to share your views.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 Spoiler: Rakhi Sawant Uses Rs 14 Lakh From Prize Money To Reach Finale Week

Also Read: BB 14: Eijaz Asks Fans To Vote For His Proxy Devoleena; Rahul Mahajan's Savage Reply Will Leave You In Splits