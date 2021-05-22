Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: After Rubina Dilaik, Jigyasa Singh Tests Positive For COVID-19

Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress Rubina Dilaik, who had tested positive for COVID-19, has finally recovered and shared a few pictures with her family on her Instagram account. As per latest report, Jigyasa Singh, who plays the role of Rubina aka Saumya's daughter Heer in the show, has tested positive for the virus.

As per Spotboye report, Jigyasa had symptoms after which she got her test done which came out positive. She is quarantined at home and is under doctor's consultation.

Jigyasa confirmed the same by sharing a note on her Instagram account. She revealed in her note that past one and half month has been difficult for her as her entire family tested positive for COVID-19 at different intervals. She said that they have now tested negative but she is still under self-isolation.

She asked people to stay safe and wear (one or two) masks and maintain social distancing.

Also Read: Aditya Narayan On No Eliminations In Indian Idol 12: It's Collective Call Of Entire Team, Production & Channel

She wrote, "Hi... The past month & a half has been really difficult for me. My entire family tested POSITIVE for COVID-19 at different intervals. BY God's Grace, all of them have tested Negatiev & are healthy & hearty now. I tested POSITIVE a while ago too & I am yet in self-isolation, taking medication on my doctors advice & feeling much better. Thankful to the authorities for all their help & prompt response."

She concluded by writing, "Sorry for being inactive but I promise to come back more chirpier & healthier than ever. I am so grateful for all your love & support. Please Stay Safe. Keep Safe Distance. Wear a Mask (or two). Take Care."

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla On Broken But Beautiful 3: There Was A Bit Of Nervousness On The First Day

Kamya Panjabi, Manish Goplani and other celebrities wished her a speedy recover. Take a look at a few comments.

Kamya: You have left the stormy days behind.... take a deep breath, pick yourself up, better days are coming! You are stronger than you know @jigyasa_07 get back to where you belong.... Praying!

Niti Taylor: Get well soon❤️.

Manish: Get well soon @jigyasa_07 👻👻.

Mahima Makwana: Take care girl! ❤️.