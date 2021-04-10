Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: Cezanne Khan’s Entry With Rubina Reminds Us Of His Scene With Shweta In Kasautii

Finally, Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is back in action. She will soon be re-entering her show Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, which apparently will be taking a giant leap. It was said that Vivian Dsena too was approached to re-enter the show, but the deal didn't work out. Hence, Cezanne Khan, who became a household name with his show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, will be entering Shakti to replace Vivian as Harman.

A few pictures of Cezanne entry with Rubina have been doing the rounds on social media, which reminds us of his scene with Shweta Tiwari in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The red dupatta scene, which had become an iconic scene of the show and was even repeated in the reboot version with Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes, who played the roles of Anurag Basu and Prerna Sharma, was re-created in Shakti!

In the pictures, Rubina, who is seen as Saumya in Shakti looked beautiful in an orange lehenga while Cezanne was seen in a casual look. Just like Prerna, Saumya's red duppata also covers their faces. We assume this is shot in a temple and is their promo/entry scene.

Excited about his entry in the show, Cezanne was quoted by IE as saying, "Harman's character is extremely interesting. He wears his heart on his sleeves and loves Saumya unconditionally. I am truly excited to be back on screen and to once again breathe life into it with my style. A lot is set to unfold with Harman's return and I hope the audience will support me in this new journey."

Apparently, Cezanne's entry will mark the beginning of a passionate love story between Harman and Saumya.

As per the report, Colors channel's official release read as, "While the two come face to face in a dramatic twist, Saumya is still in denial upon meeting Harman and refuses to accept him. He tries all possible ways to convince Saumya but all in vain. Is he really Harman who has returned or someone posing as Harman, only time will tell."

