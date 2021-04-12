Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki NEW Promo: Cezanne Khan Makes Damakedaar Entry As Harman; Fans Miss Vivian Dsena
Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has been hitting the headlines since its inception. Of late, the show has been in the news for Rubina Dilaik's re-entry. It was said that Vivian Dsena too was approached to re-enter, but deal didn't work out. Hence, the makers approached Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Cezanne Khan. The actor recently revealed that he is thrilled to be a part of the show. Now, the makers have released a new promo in which Cezanne Khan makes damakedaar entry, as Rubina, who plays the role of Soumya, is seen dancing in temple with 'Albela sajan ayo re' song playing in the background.
While a few fans were excited about Cezanne's entry, many of them are missing the original Harman played by Vivian Dsena and wanted him back on the show. Take a look at a few comments. Also, check out what Vivian has to say about his fans.
Fans Miss Vivian; Want Him Back As Harman
Naaginntv: No body can replace Vivian 😏😏😏.
Riyaroy4567_: Vivian is best .no one can replace him as Harman ❤️.
Choudhary_poornima: Vivian dsena is best for Harman role.
Thokalevijay1: No we want Vivian only.
A Few Fans Welcome Cezanne
Priyankaraj05: Childhood crush Cezanne is back ❤️ #anuragbasu.
Reenarathore472: 😍😍😍😍 anurag omg.
Cezannekhanfanpages: Superb promo waiting for the ep #cezannekhan.
Vivian All Praise For His Fans
Meanwhile, Vivian Dsena is all praise for his fans. He calls them a blessing and is grateful to them for believing in him always. He said that they completely respect his privacy- even though they can easily get into his life and find things about him, they still don't comment on it unless he says something or make an announcement. He calls his fans a blessing in terms of intruding.
‘My Fans Are A Blessing For Me’
He was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "They get entertained by my hard work, so I need to keep working hard because it's basic economics, supply, demand, and expectations. They expect different from me and I try to be up to their expectations. My fans are a blessing for me because even though I don't have a platform where I can interact with them, they still believe in me."
