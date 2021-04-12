Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki NEW Promo: Cezanne Khan Makes Damakedaar Entry As Harman; Fans Miss Vivian Dsena

Fans Miss Vivian; Want Him Back As Harman

Naaginntv: No body can replace Vivian 😏😏😏.

Riyaroy4567_: Vivian is best .no one can replace him as Harman ❤️.

Choudhary_poornima: Vivian dsena is best for Harman role.

Thokalevijay1: No we want Vivian only.

A Few Fans Welcome Cezanne

Priyankaraj05: Childhood crush Cezanne is back ❤️ #anuragbasu.

Reenarathore472: 😍😍😍😍 anurag omg.

Cezannekhanfanpages: Superb promo waiting for the ep #cezannekhan.

Vivian All Praise For His Fans

Meanwhile, Vivian Dsena is all praise for his fans. He calls them a blessing and is grateful to them for believing in him always. He said that they completely respect his privacy- even though they can easily get into his life and find things about him, they still don't comment on it unless he says something or make an announcement. He calls his fans a blessing in terms of intruding.

‘My Fans Are A Blessing For Me’

He was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "They get entertained by my hard work, so I need to keep working hard because it's basic economics, supply, demand, and expectations. They expect different from me and I try to be up to their expectations. My fans are a blessing for me because even though I don't have a platform where I can interact with them, they still believe in me."