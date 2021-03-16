Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: Rubina Dilaik To Make A Comeback After Vivian Dsena Refused To Comply

Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has been in the news since its inception. Recently, there were reports that Vivian Dsena, who played the role of Harman in the show and exited the show in August 2019 as he was not comfortable playing a father on-screen, will re-enter. However, it didn't happen and now, makers have approached Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, who played the role of Saumya in the show. She had quit the show after a 4-year-long journey in January 2020.

As per ETimes TV report, Rubina will return to the show and might start shooting today or tomorrow. It is being said that she will be seen only in a few episodes.

About Vivian's return, a source revealed, "We don't know if the role didn't excite Vivian or the bone of contention was money- but abhi Vivian nahi aa raha. Efforts to persuade him are still continuing on the side, though."

Regarding Rubina's re-entry, the source said, "Well, this decision was taken after Vivian refused to comply. The makers wanted someone with a huge fan base on social media and a little spice in the story. So, during a meeting after Bigg Boss 14 ended, someone suggested that why not get the character of Saumya which was played by Rubina. The idea was liked and approved in the next few days."

Recently, Rubina shared a couple of pictures, in which she was seen in a traditional dress, just the way she used to dress for her role Saumya in Shakti. She captioned the pictures as, "Reviving..." and "Reinventing." In fact, many users even commented by asking if she is returning to the show.

One of the users wrote, "Yeh saumya ka look lg rha hai," a few others commented, "Ap shakti m wps aa re ho naa," "Shakti Shakti Shakti ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" and "Aap bas date batado konsa ep dekhna hei hame😂😂."

