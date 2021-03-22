Shakti: Rubina Dilaik Is Back In The Driver's Seat; Show Is All Set To Take A Giant Leap

Rubina Reveals Why She Exited The Show Earlier

When asked about her exit, Rubina explained, "With the pure intention of being with Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, I chose to become the guardian of a 6-year old child on the show. Now, they cannot drag the story with that plot for long and they had to take a leap to show the kid grown up. Makers had no other option but to show Saumya as a mother figure to a 25-26-year-old. As an artist, it was not like it was not a challenge to play a 50-year-old, but in the story only if the driving seat was in my hand. I am a person who likes to take the entire responsibility of the show, now the responsibility was to be with someone else and I was only there to be seated in the adjacent seat and I could have seen it as a lavish place to be where I get a good per day but that was not challenging for me."

When Did Makers Approach Her?

When asked when did all these happen, she revealed that she got a call from Rashami Sharma (producer of Shakti) just two-three days after she came out of the Bigg Boss 14 house and what she told her made her to return to the show without even thinking for a few minutes.

Will Rubina Dilaik Be Seen For Just 3-4 Episodes?

When asked what it was she said that she is back in the driver's seat. She added that she has something exactly the way she had envisaged.

Confirming that she will not be seen in just a few episodes, she said, "That time around, the concentration was perhaps on the big leap they were taking. Jis soch ko lekar I had left the show, ussi soch ko respect karte the makers have got me back. I am very excited about my return. I have adopted my baby again. And let me tell you that it's not just for 3/4 episodes; it's going to be sufficiently long."

Is Rubina Missing Vivian?

When asked if she is missing Vivian Dsena (who apparently was also approached for the show, but didn't agree to return), Rubina said that it's certainly a bit different in that context. She added that she even called Vivian after signing up the show. She added that it's like a homecoming for her.

Regarding her entry, she said that she wasn't sure exactly when it will shown, but added that it's definitely not far off.