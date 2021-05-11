Shaktimaan Actor Mukesh Khanna Rubbishes Death Rumours, Says ‘I Am Perfectly Alright’

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, who gained fame with his serial Shaktimaan, is the latest celebrity who fell victim to a death hoax. There were rumours circulating on social media that Khanna had passed away.

Mukesh took to his Facebook account on Tuesday evening to quash these rumours that suggested he was no more. The actor posted a video saying he is perfectly alright. He then slammed those who spread fake rumours about him online.

The Mahabharat actor wrote in the caption, “With your blessings, I am completely healthy and safe. I don’t have Covid-19 and I was not admitted to any hospital. I don’t know who created this rumour and I don’t know what is the intention of those who spread such rumours. They tamper with people’s emotions with such false news.”

He concluded his video message by asking, “What should be the treatment for such mentally unstable people? Who will punish their misdeeds? Enough is enough. Now it is too much. There should be a stop on such fake news.” Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Mukesh's elder Brother Satish died of a heart attack. The actor spoke about his brother's demise with ABP news and stated, "My elder brother Satish had tested positive for Coronavirus. He was under home quarantine and taking medicines as a precaution given by the doctor. On April 8, his corona report had come negative. But on Saturday afternoon, he was feeling very weak and suddenly had a heart attack. He passed away on his eldest son's lap."

Besides his role as Shaktimaan, Mukesh is also known for playing the role of Bhishma Pitamah on BR Chopra’s serial Mahabharat.