Shamita Shetty On Misbehaving With Raqesh Bapat In BB OTT: It Didn’t Make Me Feel Very Good About Myself

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty are currently making headlines on the internet for their alleged relationship. After coming out of the Bigg Boss OTT house, Raqesh and Shamita have become everyone's favourite and fans want them to see together often. Fondly called as 'Shara', the couple recently had a candid chat with Bollywood Bubble and spoke about their journey in Bigg Boss OTT house.

Shamita Shetty regrets misbehaving with Raqesh Bapat inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. For the unversed, in one of the weeks, Shamita was seen getting angry at Raqesh inside the house. While speaking about her behaviour, Shamita said, "There was a time inside the show when I was not talking to him (Raqesh Bapat) lovingly. It is true that many people and my family members said the same thing to me, but you can understand that I am not condemning what I did, but I think it is my defence mechanism, and it appears naturally. I have been single for a long time. I take care of myself and protect myself."

Moreover, Shamita Shetty revealed that her family members too schooled the actress for her behaviour with Raqesh Bapat. The Zeher actress said, "In Bigg Boss OTT, I felt like I was being targeted and there were a lot of attacks on me because I have been a strong person to raise my voice. I went into safe mode. I too sometimes did not like my way of talking to him (Raqesh Bapat). I watched an episode or two, especially the fights. It was a week that was very difficult for us. That was very bad. The videos the family members showed me at home. It didn't make me feel very good about myself. This is definitely not something I would like to do with him again."

For the unversed, a few days ago, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty were spotted in the city together. The couple went on a dinner date. Raqesh even shared a mushy picture with Shamita and addressed them as 'Shara'. Notably, Shamita Shetty is also entering the Bigg Boss 15 house as a contestant, and Raqesh Bapat has already said that he will be supporting her from outside.