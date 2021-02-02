Sharad Malhotra And Surbhi Chandna Express Gratitude To Their Fans As They Shoot For Naagin 5 Finale

The popular show, Naagin 5 will soon be going off-air and on this occasion, the lead actor of the show, Sharad Malhotra who essayed the role of Veeranshu Singhania shared a beautiful video wherein he can be seen thanking his fans and the makers of the show. His co-star, Surbhi Chandna who also won hearts as Bani on the show can also be seen joining him to express gratitude to their fans. The two can be seen shooting the last leg of the show.

Talking about the video shared by Sharad Malhotra, he can be seen a purple t-shirt with a black and red jacket while being tied to a harness. The actor goes on to thank his fans along with the makers of the show. He jokingly states that Bani aka Surbhi is going mental and the camera then focuses on her. Surbhi Chandna who makes way for a stunning sight in a yellow saree can also be seen thanking her fans in the video. By the looks of it, the two can be seen shooting for a mountain sequence which will form the main climax of the show. Have a look at the post.

Talking about the show, Naagin 5 also starred Mohit Sehgal in a pivotal role. The show received immense love from the fans who especially loved the chemistry between Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna. The fans will now get to witness the spin-off of the show, Kuch Toh Hai starring Krishna Mukherjee and Harsh Rajput in the lead roles.

