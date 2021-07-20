Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani: Debattama Says Journey Was Beautiful & Memorable; Thanks Fans For Twitter Trend

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani is one of the most loved shows on television. Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha, who play the roles of Shaurya and Anokhi are loved by audiences. However, the show is going off-air soon and the team recently shot the final episode. The actors shared adorable pictures and videos bidding emotional goodbye to the team. Recently, Debattama shared an adorable video, in which she was seen spending time with her team on the sets for one last time. In another post, she thanked fans for trending 'Debattama Forever Anokhi' on Twitter.

Sharing the video, the actress thanked everyone and the channel for giving Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani. She also said that it was a beautiful and memorable journey and it took sometime for her to digest the fact that the show is going off-air. She also revealed that she will be sharing a few more pictures soon.

Posting the video, Debattama wrote on her Instagram account, "Just a glimpse and also SMILE♥️🙏🏻. The journey was beautiful and indeed memorable! Took some time to digest but here it goes! Will be posting pictures as well ! But here it goes first! Thankyou @starplus for giving us Shaurya aur Anokhi ki kahani! I Thank all the team members including all the cast and crew for making this journey so memorable for all of us and also for all the efforts and the hard work in bringing out the best in the show!"

She shared a picture and wrote, "MAI ANOKHI HU! FALANE KI BETI, DHIMKANE KI PATNI HONE SE PEHLE MAI ANOKHI HU... MAI KYU NI EK BEHTAR ANOKHI BANNE KA SAPNA DEKH SAKTI HU? KYU NAHI EK BEHTAR ANOKHI BANNE KI CHAHAT RAKH SAKTI HU?" Being Anokhi has taught me a lot ! Being Anokhi everyday has been the most amazing memories in my life! I will cherish these memories forever! Every girl has an ANOKHI hidden inside! You just have to figure her out! I will remain ANOKHI forever and so will you. Just bring her out! Love love love 💕 FOREVER. ANOKHI. 🙏🏻♥️ Also Thankyou for the Twitter trend. DEBATTAMA FOREVER ANOKHI ♥️ Grateful 🙏🏻."

Earlier, in an interview with an entertainment portal, the actress had revealed that when she heard the script of the show, it made her cry as it is the story of her life. She also reacted to the rumours of the show going off-air.

The actress had said that Anokhi is extremely close to her and she has lived the character for so many months with great dedication. So if the show wraps up, she would be sad as it has a great script and potential to go on for many more months.