Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's Falaq Naaz Reacts To Fans' Efforts To Save The Show From Going Off-Air

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani might not have garnered the required ratings, but the show indeed had won hearts of audiences. As we revealed earlier, the show will be going off-air and the team recently wrapped up the shoot. The last episode of the show will be aired on July 24.

The show starred Debattama Saha, Karanvir Sharma, Alka Kaushal, Falaq Naaz and others in the lead roles. Falaq plays the role of Babli Bhalla, Anokhi's elder sister in the show. The actress recently revealed to India-Forums how she had initially rejected the show, not once but twice. She also spoke about her journey in the show and reacted to the fans efforts to save the show.

Falaq said that she initially wasn't keen on taking up the show and had refused to be a part of the show, not once but twice. She added that she had her own reasons for the same, however, when she received the third call and learned that the team was very keen on having her, she changed her decision, signed the dotted lines and rest is history.

About her journey in the show, she said, "It has been a beautiful journey. We received a lot of love from the fans and viewers. The show gave me a one-of-a-kind experience as we shot for more than two months on an outdoor schedule because of the shooting restriction in Maharashtra. The entire crew grew closer and thick with each other as we got to spend a lot of time together. So, yes, the show will always remain special to me."

From requesting makers to change the time-slot to shifting the show to OTT platform, fans tried their best to save the show from going off-air. They trended the show on Twitter, but nothing worked.

Regarding the same, Falaq said, "Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani fans are simply amazing. I love all of them a lot. Entire #Shakhians gang is phenomenal. It's not a cake walk to trend on twitter and they've been continuously doing it which leaves me speechless. It aches my heart to say that their efforts are not aid off as the show is indeed going off-air. I feel no words that I'll say will justify their efforts and the love they've showered on the show and the entire cast."