Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Going Off-Air: Anuj Says They’re Heartbroken, But Can't Do Anything About It

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani that stars Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha in the lead roles is going off-air. The last episode will be aired on July 24. Fans are extremely upset with the same. While a few days ago, fans asked makers to change the time slot of the show rather than ending it and trended #SlotChangeForSAAKK, recently they even requested makers to shift it to OTT platform. Although the show didn't manage to grab the required TRPs, it has indeed impressed the viewers and the fans' trends on Twitter are its evidence.

While the lead actors are yet to comment on the same, Anuj Kohli, who portrays a negative character Vineet Bhatia, in the show, revealed that they are heartbroken that the show is ending so soon and they can't do anything about it.

Anuj was quoted by TOI as saying, "I genuinely expected the show to last over a year at least. It's sad that they are wrapping it up in just seven months."

He added that in his last show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, he played a positive role and when he was offered negative role in SAAKK, he was happy and enjoyed playing the role.

He added, "We are heartbroken due to the show ending so soon, but can't do anything about it. Many viewers are asking us why the show is ending, but we have no proper answers. This decision has been taken by the makers of the show and the channel. Obviously, when a channel isn't satisfied with the TRPs, it axes a show. I guess it is the same with us."

He feels that since the show is telecast 12 hours earlier on OTT platform, viewers watch the show there, and if they merge online and television TRPs, he is sure that they will have good numbers. But the actor added that it is not how a channel calculates things, which is probably why they have to end their journey here. He concluded by saying that he will miss the show and the people on it.