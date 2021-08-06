Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's Karanvir Reacts To Fans' Requests For Season 2 & Music Video With Debattama

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani starring Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha in the lead roles, Recently went off-air owing to low TRPs. Although the show couldn't grab a spot on the BARC chart, it has won audiences hearts. From the time when the reports of the show going off-air started doing the rounds till now (after it went off-air), the audiences have been trending the show and the actors. They have been urging makers to bring the show back with second season.

Also, recently singer Asees Kaur was surprised as, when she went live, fans commented that they want to see Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha in a music video together. A user shared a video, in which Asees was seen telling they she has been getting a lot of requests and said, "Yaar, Karanveer Sharma and Debattama Saha ke music video ke bahot requests bahot arahe hai. I think we have to do something about this." Now, Karanvir has reacted to fans' requests.

While talking to Spotboye, regarding fans love and about their requests for season 2, he said, "I have to say that the fans of Shaurya and Anokhi are the best. The show went off air a few days ago but the number of requests for us (Team SAAKK) to have us back in Season 2 is elating."

Regarding music video, he said, "In terms of the music video front, I am open to it. I am always ready and happy to work on it. Debattama has been an amazing co-star to work with, we are also in talks to make a video for the title song of 'Jo Tera'."

Debattama and Karanvir are one of the most favourite jodi of the audiences. They have nicknamed them as ShaKhi (amalgamation of their screen names- Shaurya and Anokhi).

Would you love to watch them in a music video? Hit the comment box to share your views.