Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani’s Sooraj Thapar Hospitalised Due To COVID-19, Actor Is In Stable Condition Now

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani actor Sooraj Thapar has been admitted to a hospital in Goregaon, Mumbai after he tested positive for COVID-19. The actor had returned on Friday morning from Goa along with the team of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani after wrapping up the shoot. After reaching home, he tested positive for the virus and developed a high fever and had to be hospitalised. A TOI report has confirmed that Suraj is in stable condition now.

A close friend of the family told the daily, "When his fever shot up, his family felt it was best to admit him. Getting a bed wasn't easy, but after a bit of running around, they finally found a bed in a hospital in Goregaon." The friend added, "His condition is stable right now. Contrary to reports, he is not in ICU. The entire hospital is small and has few beds. Hopefully, he will get well soon."

For the unversed, Sooraj Thapar has been a part of many films and TV shows such as Razia Sultan, Akbar Ka Bal Birbal, Udaan and Sasural Genda Phool. The actor is currently seen playing the role of Tej Sabharwal in Star Plus’ Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani. The show was currently being shot in Goa after the Mumbai lockdown bought many shoots to a halt.

However, a couple of days back, the Goa government also cancelled all permissions granted for film and television serial shootings in the state due to the rise in coronavirus cases. As a result, many production houses have wrapped up their shoots and have returned to Mumbai.