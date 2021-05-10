Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Shoots Shift To Hyderabad From Goa

The raging COVID virus leads TV actors to ramp up frequent flier miles as they move from place to place, looking for an oasis amid his pandemic.

The next such lot is the cast and crew of Star Plus show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani. This DJ's A Creative Unit production had recently moved to Goa with other shows, when Mumbai was put under restrictions. However, when the Coronavirus second wave hit this land of feni, the shootings were again held up.

Channels and production house honchos went into a huddle discussing plan B. They had to decide between moving back to Mumbai, hoping that falling numbers of cases might prompt the Maharashtra govt to resume shoots in the Maximum City or scout for other safer locations. This latter decision always carries a risk lest the infection overwhelms the new site as well.

However, as per reliable third party sources, the makers of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani have decided to bite the bullet and move to Hyderabad, which currently also houses the sets of other shows like Imlie, and Namak Issk Ka etc. The former show's cast and crew will be flying out from Panaji to the capital city of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Another source added that the unit would not be shooting in Ramoji Film City where Namak set is erected, but elsewhere.

Shaurya and Anokhi’s Goa set was invaded by the virus infecting two actors- male lead actor Karanvir Sharma and senior artist Sooraj Thapar.

It is unclear when the former tested positive, for he reportedly had not been shooting since April end. Luckily, he seems to be ok; the writer had spoken to him a few days back for another story.

On the other hand, the senior actor has not been so lucky, and he was hospitalized in Mumbai for high fever and low oxygen levels a few days back. Though to be clear, the reports citing illness had not confirmed the diagnosis, Sooraj had been travelling between Mumbai and Goa.

We tried to get in touch with the production house but to no avail. On the other hand, the channel maintains that the shift to the Land of Nizams is not final and that there is one more location in the mix.