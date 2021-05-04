Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Spoiler: Shaurya To Go Missing, A Worried Anokhi Thinks Everyone Will Blame Her

The makers of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audiences hooked to the show. As the viewers are aware, currently, Anokhi (Debattama Saha) has come to know Shaurya’s (Karanvir Sharma) truth and is heartbroken because she is in love with him.

Meanwhile, Aashta (Deepa Parab) will recall Anokhi telling her that she would not want to have any relationship with a man who rejected a girl because she wanted to pursue her dreams. She also states that love and marriage are not meant for her and that she wants to focus on her studies instead.

On the other hand, Devi (Alka Kaushal) is worried and feels that Anokhi is causing a rift by taking Shaurya away from the family. Tej (Sooraj Thapar) will further contribute to it and state that Shaurya isn’t a child and that she shouldn’t have suddenly told him about the engagement by taking him on stage and shocking him. Devi retaliates by stating that she felt like she had no other option else Shaurya would have definitely proposed marriage to Anokhi.

Furthermore, Shagun (Swarda Thigale) will promise that she will never leave or abandon Shaurya and will always support him once she marries him. She will think to herself that she is very different from Anokhi and the latter has lost the game. At the same time, Anokhi will be seen worried for Shaurya as he will go missing. A concerned Anokhi thinks everyone will blame her for hiding him. Stay tuned for more updates!

ALSO READ: Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Under The Scanner; Shoot On Hold Due To Goa Lockdown

Star Plus’ Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani has been produced under DJ's a Creative Unit and stars Debattama Saha and Karanvir Sharma in the lead roles. The popular show also features Deepa Parab, Swarda Thigale, Sooraj Thapar, Alka Kaushal, Khalid Siddiqui and Hitesh Bharadwaj in key roles. It airs on Star Plus at 7 pm.

ALSO READ: Goa Lockdown Won't Affect TV Shoots; Show Makers Are Not Thinking Of Returning Anytime Soon