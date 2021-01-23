Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Star Karanvir Sharma On Being Slammed By Netizens: I Am Not A Bad Boy

Ever since the promos of Star Plus' show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani were telecasted on TV, the lead actor Karanvir Sharma is getting slammed by netizens for playing a patriarch in the same. For the unversed, the Zid actor is playing the role of Shaurya Sabharwal, who has abandonment issues and deep prejudice that working or independent women are selfish and opportunist.

Recently, in an interview with Spotboye, Karanvir Sharma explained that his character is completely opposite from his real-life personality. The actor said, "I am not a bad boy. I am a very simple guy. I don't even party much. I don't even remember when was the last time I met my friends. I am a family-oriented and responsible person. Totally, opposite to the characters which come my way. Sometimes I also think about me which makes people offer me such roles."

Surprisingly, playing Shaurya is indeed a challenge for Karanvir, as he faced a lot of difficulties while essaying it on-screen. Talking about its preparations for the role, he said, "First of all, you have to believe what you are saying was the biggest challenge for me. I remember producers telling me Karanvir you have to believe it. Though you are not a bad person but if you don't believe it, you will not be able to make it look convincing for the audience."

While speaking about the different reactions, Sharma further added, "I have received good and bad reactions for my character Shaurya. When I say bad it's because of how patriarchal it is. The one who knows me personally is saying this is not you. How can you pick up something like this? I am someone who has always stood by all the causes which support women. I have enlightened women empowerment. But I have nothing to say as of now as there are so many things about the story which you can't reveal. Let's see how things turn up ahead. At the end, it's a character. I have played a villain before. In my film Zid throughout the film, I was a good guy and then the tables turn. I don't know why but people think that there is a bad boy image in me. That they feel I can portray it well and they offer me such a role."

Talking about the show, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani also stars Debattama Saha, Alka Kaushal, Sooraj Thapar, Khalid Siddiqui, Gurdeep Kohli, Harsh Vashisht, Reema Vohra and others in pivotal roles.

