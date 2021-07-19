Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Team Wraps-Up Shoot; Karanvir Sharma Bids Emotional Goodbye To Debattama & Others

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani is all set to go off-air. Although Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha-starrer show didn't garner the required TRPs, it received a lot of love and adulation from the fans. The team recently wrapped up the shoot.

Karanvir Sharma took to social media to bid goodbye to his team. He shared an emotional video in which he was seen thanking everyone, hugging and bidding goodbye.

Sharing the video, Karanvir wrote, "I don't believe in GOODBYES. I believe in SEE YOU SOON. It's a wrap on the sets of 'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani' 🎥 Until we meet again."

He tagged and thanked the channel and makers for the beautiful story and for Shaurya (his character). He also thanked his family and the entire cast and crew.

A few days ago, Debattama Saha, who plays the role of Anokhi in the show, had shared a fan-made beautiful video featuring her and Karanvir and captioned it as, "SHAKHI Forever 🙏🏻♥️."

Falaq Naaz too have been sharing pictures with her cast. A few hours ago, she shared a few pictures (tagging her co-stars) and captioned it as, "My beautiful bunch of people and my favourites ❤️ I love them all. Can't wait to see you all again🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗."

Khalid Siddiqui wrote on his Instagram account, "#rajshree waali feelings ....Hum Saath Saath Hai ....."

Fans are extremely upset ever since they got to know that the show is ending. They have been trending the show and the actors on Twitter, and requested makers to either change the time slot or shift the show to OTT platform.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's last episode will be aired on July 24. The show will apparently be replaced by Zindagi Mere Ghar Aane.