Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani To Go Off-Air; To Be Aired On OTT Platform?

Although Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, which is a remake of Bengali series Mohor and premiered in December last year, is not one of the top shows on the TRP chart, it has garnered audiences' attention. However, the latest reports suggest that the show that stars Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha in the lead roles, might go off-air as it has not managed to garner the required TRPs.

A source was quoted by TOI as saying, "One of the main reasons why the show is going off air is because the TRP is low and hasn't gone up in the past one month. The makers have tried their best to bring in several twists and turns but it has not helped."

However, it is also being said that the talks are on to continue the show on OTT platform of the same channel. The source added, "There is a possibility that the show might wrap up on TV but will continue on the OTT platform. But a final call on this will be taken by July first week."

Regarding the same, Karanvir said that he has no information about it and do not know if the show is going off-air or it will continue on the web.

Meanwhile, the wedding sequence of Shaurya and Anokhi has got netizens gushing! The show has been trending on Twitter. Take a look at a few comments!

Akshara: I literally have never been this excited for an ITV or any wedding before. I feel like mere kisi rishtedaar ki shaadi h yrr. And these two!! Itneee sundar q lg rhee h yrr ye 2no. HOW DO I GET OVER THEM?!

Pr@tibha13: M so lucky that i am the viewer of the show n of course fan of the show. #ShauryaAurAnokhiKahani #shakhikishaadi is rocking best story ever n maker have synchronise so beautifully.

Priya: Real wedding vibes 😂😭😂😭😂😍❤😍❤ Selfie Lena most important 🙌😂😂🙈🙈 shauryaauranokhikikahani #shakhikishaadi #SAAKK.

@2_nomadic: Best part is in all this chaos...somewhere Anokhi has started trusting Shaurya with her career and honestly telling him everything as a Partner. Trust me it's difficult to trust Men for their career for some especially the independents. #shakhikishaadi #ShauryaAurAnokhiKiKahani.

(Social media posts are not edited)

(Images source: Twitter)