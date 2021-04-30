Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Under The Scanner; Shoot On Hold Due To Goa Lockdown

Fans of Star Plus show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani might be in for bad news. As per sources, channel mandarins might pull the plug on this romance story between former teacher (Karanvir Sharma) and student (Debattama Saha), sometime in June 2021 due to low ratings.

Reportedly, Shaurya has a rating of just 1.1, which is relatively low for Star Plus standards. The channel has several other prime and super-prime time shows, which are clocking above two TVR. Numero uno show Anupamaa has a rating of 3.5.

To make matters worse, the shooting of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, which had shifted to Goa to beat Mumbai lockdown, is on hold for the moment as the beach state has also shut down for a few days. Shootings of a few other, now Goa-based shows like Kundali and Kumkum Bhagya are also on hold.

The producers and channel will soon take a final call on resumption of the shoot in Goa, or shifting elsewhere. When we spoke to lead actor Karanvir Sharma, he denied the off-air bit. However, he did accept that his show is not rating well. He said, "We are a youth show which is doing well on Hotstar. Our story finds good traction not only in India but overseas as well."

New entry Swarda Thigale, essaying Karanvir, the former teacher's on-screen flame in Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani also denied the off-air bit. When asked about the lockdown, she said, "Everything is in afflux, and our shooting is on hold. We have no information about how things will unfold. I am sure the producer will be following all the given guidelines. They don't want to stress us with all these details. There is already so much tension given the deaths and lack of oxygen."

Also Read : Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Star Karanvir Sharma On Being Slammed By Netizens: I Am Not A Bad Boy

As per our source, the replacement show has already been green lit. "The only issue is timing. Shaurya might hang on for a bit until the new show can start, given the lockdown issues. Also, don't be surprised if the channel shunts Shaurya to early evening (5.30-7 pm) slots for a brief period before shutting it," added our source.

Also Read : Neil Bhatt: We Have Taken All Precautions While Shooting In Goa

We tried to get in touch with both producer (Tony Singh) and the channel spokesperson but to no avail.