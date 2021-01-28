Bigg Boss 14: Shefali Bagga To Enter The Show To Support Vikas Gupta?

It is not a hidden fact that the makers of Bigg Boss 14 are introducing the 'connection' week in the upcoming episodes. The episodes will see celebrities including the ex-contestants and the evicted contestants enter the house to lend their support to the contestants on the race for the trophy. Now, rumour mills are abuzz with the news that Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Bagga will be entering the house as Vikas Gupta's connection and will help him to up his game.

According to a news report in Spotboye, the makers of Bigg Boss 14 have approached Shefali Bagga to appear on the show to support Vikas Gupta since the two are good friends. A source close to the latest developments on the show also revealed to the portal, 'By now Jasmin Bhasin for Aly Goni, Rahul Mahajan for Abhinav Shukla, Manu Punjabi for Eijaz Khan has been finalised as the connections. Now, Shefali Bagga is in talks with the makers to enter for Vikas Gupta. And if all goes well she will enter the show soon along with other connections.'

While there is still no confirmation about who will be entering the show as Nikki Tamboli's connection, the makers had approached Rahul Vaidya's ladylove Disha Parmar to appear on the show to support him. However, Disha went on to refuse the offer since she was not comfortable on gracing the show. It will be interesting to see how the connection week will affect the game of the contestants on the show.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Mahira Sharma Is Upset With This Trend On Bigg Boss 14

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Sonali Phogat To Go Out On A Date With Aly Goni; Latter Promises Her The Same