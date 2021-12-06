Shefali Jariwala Reveals After 'Kaanta Laga' She Didn't Do Much Work As She Suffered From Epilepsy Seizures

Shefali Jariwala, who became popular with her music video 'Kaanta Laga' and goes with the same name the 'Kaanta Laga girl', came to limelight again after her Bigg Boss 13 stint. Recently, while talking to ETimes TV, the actress shared her experience on mental health problems and revealed why she was away from work post her hit music video.

The actress was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "I had an epilepsy seizure at the age of 15. I remember at that time I was under tremendous pressure to do well in my studies. Stress and anxiety can lead to seizures. It's interrelated, you could get a seizure due to depression and vice versa. I have got seizures in classrooms, backstage, while on roads, and somewhere that lowered my self-esteem."

She said that she managed depression, panic attacks and anxiety naturally and with the help of a strong support system, and she is free from seizure since nine years.

She added, "After I did 'Kaanta Laga', people asked me why I didn't do more work. I can now say that it was because of the epilepsy seizures that I couldn't take up much work. I didn't know when I would get my next seizure... this went on for 15 years. Today, I am nine years seizure-free. I am proud of myself because I managed my depression, panic attacks and anxiety naturally and with the help of a strong support system."

Shefali said that pandemic situation has been tough, but she consciously worked on her mental health and stayed away from any kind of things that could trigger depression. She added that she focused on doing meditation, yoga, sketching, drawing and other things that kept her happy. She concluded by saying that exercise and positive lifestyle changes helped her a lot.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM.