Shehnaaz Gill's Fans Trend #ShameOnAltBalaji After They Like A Sexist Tweet Against Her

It seems that the OTT platform ALTBalaji has gotten itself embroiled in a new controversy and this time it is related to actress Shehnaaz Gill. It all started after the official Twitter handle of the OTT platform went on to like a tweet by one of the fans of actor Sidharth Shukla that promoted the latest song of his ALTBalaji show Broken But Beautiful 3 but went on to pass a derogatory jibe at Shehnaaz at the same time. This enraged the fans of the actress who immediately started trending #ShameOnAltBalaji, demanding the platform to issue an apology to Shehnaaz.

The fans of the actress were even more agitated since Shehnaaz Gill had promoted the show Broken But Beautiful 3 due to her close bond with Sidharth recently in her live session. Some of her fans also started sharing the screenshot of the derogatory tweet on the liked section of the platform that seems to not exist now. Take a look at some of the tweets by the fans of the actress.

Apologize @altbalaji for insulting a innocent girl. She has been promoting BBB and what you did is shameful. Lots of us subscribed becos of her. Now we will cancel it. #ShameonAltbalaji https://t.co/ZAQIz5fQGl — ✨Buie (ਰਾਖੀ) #satnamwaheguruੴ 🇺🇸|🇮🇳 (@BuieBedi12) May 21, 2021

#ShameOnAltBalaJi



It is just not right. What mentality these guys have , just Pathetic.

It is very disrespectful , it is Shehnaaz today tommorw might be someone else.

They have to undo and apologize it.@altbalaji should apologize.#ShehnaazGill #AsimSquad pic.twitter.com/SijpugtSFw — Team Asim World 🪐 (@AsimRiazWorlds) May 21, 2021

#ShameOnAltBalaji

It's not about being her fan or not. It's about her respect & she deserve respect

Apologize now before it's too late

I'm always proud to stan such a pure soul

Don't mess with #Shehnaazians #ProudOfYouShehnaaz #ShehnaazGill @ishehnaaz_gill — Shehnaaz × Rubina (Fan Boy) (@RubiNaazian) May 22, 2021

Our darling come and promoted @sidharth_shukla web series... But our baby get return from their side very hard for a girl to face #ShameOnAltBalaji — haya maryam (@GafoorShifana) May 22, 2021

Not only this, but some fans of Shehnaaz Gill also lashed out at fans of Sidharth Shukla for creating such sexist and indecent tweets against the actress. However later the official Twitter handle of Autumn Worldwide, an organization that handles the social media account of ALTBajali apologized to the 'Veham' singer and her fans. They stated that the tweet was liked by a human error and was not done intentionally to hurt the sentiments of someone. They took the responsibility of the mistake upon themselves and stated that ALTBalaji is faultless in this situation. Take a look at the same.

Meanwhile, talking about the show Broken But Beautiful 3, it will be starring Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee in the lead roles. The trailer of the show was recently released by the makers and it immediately sent the fans into a frenzy. The soulful track 'Mere Liye' from the series was also unveiled recently. The song has been crooned and composed by Akhil Sachdeva. The show will soon start streaming from May 29, 2021. Sidharth also took to his social media handle to thank his fans for pouring love into the trailer of the series.