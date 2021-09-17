Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Shehbaz Gets Sidharth Shukla's Face Tattooed; Says 'You'll Always Stay Alive With Me'
Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise has left family, fans and friends in a state of shock and are still grieving his loss. The actor's rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill is devastated and was seen crying inconsolably at the actor's last rites. Sidharth was also close to Shehnaaz's brother Shehbaz, who has been frequently sharing posts remembering the late actor on his social media accounts.
Recently,
Shehbaz
got
Sidharth's
face
tattooed
on
his
arms,
just
above
his
sister
Shehnaaz's
name.
And
in
the
caption,
he
mentioned
that
the
late
actor
will
always
be
there
with
him.
Sharing
a
picture
of
the
tattoo,
Shehbaz
wrote,
"Your
memories
will
be
as
real
as
you.
You
will
always
stay
alive
with
me
You
will
always
be
alive
in
our
memories🦁
THANX
@manjeettattooz
For
this."
It has to be recalled that Shehnaaz's father Santokh Singh, who has been supportive to her ever since the tragedy struck, has apparently got her name tattooed.
Meanwhile, fans have been sharing his pictures and videos on social media remembering the actor. They have also been supporting Shehnaaz Gill, who is still in a state of shock. They have also been sharing SidNaaz's videos and trending #SidNaazForever on social media.
Recently, they even started trending #SidharthShukla and #100MostHandsomeMen2021 on Twitter. Fans of Sidharth Shukla are shipping the actor's name for 100 Most Handsome Men 2021.
One of the fans wrote, "Sidhart is most handsome man in whole world," while another fan tweeted, "I Nominate #SidharthShukla for #100MostHandsomeMen2021. He's the most handsome man, I have ever seen. The most Handsome man also He is Beautiful From Inside and OutSide."