    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Honsla Rakh Stays Strong At Box Office; 2nd Indian Movie After Baahubali 2 To Be On N. America’s Top 10 List

      By
      |

      Honsla Rakh, Punjabi rom-com movie directed by Amarjit Singh Saron stars Shehnaaz Gill, Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles. Set in Canada, the film depicts story of a divorced father, who raised his son (played by Shinda Grewal) on his own. The film, which was released on October 15, got bumper opening and has broken several records at the box office.

      Shehnaaz-Dijit's film continues to rock at the box office even after a week. Diljit has been sharing the box office numbers on his social media. It collected Rs 30.25 crore (worldwide gross) on day 8 and Rs 33.35 crore on day 9.

      Honsla Rakh

      The actor also revealed that Honsla Rakh is the only second Indian movie after Baahubali 2 to be on North America's top 10 charts two weeks in a row!

      As per Box Office Worldwide report, it has collected over Rs 75 lakh nett on the eight day. The nett collections of Honsla Rakh in India are as follows.

      First Week
      East Punjab: Rs 8,45,00,000
      Rest: Rs 3,90,00,000
      TOTAL: Rs 12,35,00,000

      Friday
      East Punjab: Rs 47,00,000
      Rest: Rs 30,00,000
      TOTAL: Rs 77,00,000

      TOTAL (8 days)
      East Punjab: Rs 8,92,00,000
      Rest: Rs 4,20,00,000
      TOTAL: Rs 13,12,00,000

      Shehnaaz Gill-Diljit Dosanjh's Honsla Rakh Is UNSTOPPABLE; Will It Surpass Qismat's Collection At Box Office?Shehnaaz Gill-Diljit Dosanjh's Honsla Rakh Is UNSTOPPABLE; Will It Surpass Qismat's Collection At Box Office?

      Shehnaaz Gill & Diljit's Honsla Rakh Continues To Rock At Box Office; Here's How Much The Film CollectedShehnaaz Gill & Diljit's Honsla Rakh Continues To Rock At Box Office; Here's How Much The Film Collected

      Honsla Rakh became the first Punjabi film to set up a benchmark in the box office post-pandemic. As per the report, Paudaa had collected Rs 3.90 crore nett (in August) followed by Chal Mera Putt 2 which collected 6.75 crore nett and Qismat 2 which earned Rs 10.60 crore nett in a week.

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X