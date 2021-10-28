Shehnaaz Gill's First Post After Sidharth's Demise; Actress To Release Her Heartfelt Tribute To Late Actor

Balika Vadhu actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away due to massive a heart attack on September 2, 2021. His untimely demise left entertainment industry, friends, family and fans in a shock. Dealing with the death of a loved one is one of the most difficult things one has to go through and his best friend Shehnaaz Gill is devastated. Fans have been supporting her and showering immense love on social media as they want her to move on in life.

Recently, the actress was seen promoting her latest Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, that has shattered box office records. Although fans understand her pain, they have been waiting for her to be active on social media. Shehnaaz has shared her first post after Sidharth's demise. The actress is all set to pay her heartfelt tribute to the late actor.



Shehnaaz will be releasing a track 'Tu Yaheen Hai' and shared the poster of the same that featured her and the late actor, which is from their Bigg Boss 13 house. The track will be releasing tomorrow (October 29) at 12 pm.

The Honsla Rakh actress captioned the poster as, "Tu mera hai aur ........................ realsidharthshukla #Sidharthshukla ♥️♥️🌟."

If you followed Bigg Boss 13, you will remember this dialogue, which is more than a dialogue now! She used to tell Sidharth, "Tu mera hai aur hamesha mera hi rahega" that he is and always remain hers! The caption indeed will bring tears in our eyes.

Shehnaaz's brother Shehbaz too shared the same poster and captioned it as, "HEARTFELT TRIBUTE TO LEGEND @realsidharthshukla @shehnaazgill."

Meanwhile, fans welcomed Shehnaaz on social media. They are trending 'WELCOME BACK SHEHNAAZ' on Twitter. Take a look at a few tweets!

SHEHNAAZ OFFICIAL FC: She came! I knew she is courageous and she will be doing something remarkable for this bond. We all are aware of the love she had/have. And we truly respect it. @ishehnaaz_gill WELCOME BACK SHEHNAAZ.

Piya: Yesss.... Hmesha tera hi rahega... Welcome back Shehnaaz. TU YAHEEN HAI RELEASING TOMORROW.

@Kawal_virk: Welcome back queen. @ishehnaaz_gill.its such a pleasure to see you back on your platform.Hope you are doing vry well in your life.Relieved face❤ WELCOME BACK SHEHNAAZ. #TuYaheenHai.

@ShehnaazGillTM: Hey @ishehnaaz_gill. You Are Such A Strong Lady, We Are With You On Your Each and Every Step, Which Would You Take in Your Future. Looking Forward To #TuYaheenHai WELCOME BACK SHEHNAAZ.

