Shehnaaz Gill Begins Shooting For Honsla Rakh With Diljit Dosanjh, Shares Stills From The Film

Shehnaaz Gill had sent her fans into a frenzy when she had announced that she has started shooting for the film, Honsla Rakh opposite Diljit Dosanjh. The actor had headed off to Canada to begin shooting for the same. The 'Shehnaazians' were in for a huge treat recently as the singer shared a lovely BTS picture from the shoot of the film.

Talking about the same, Shehnaaz Gill shared a picture on her social media account wherein her character from the same can be seen sporting a baby bump. The actor is looking lovely in a floral-printed blue attire. The picture has Diljit Dosanjh holding her baby bump and looking at her in an endearing manner. By the looks of the surrounding, it appears to be a baby shower sequence that the two are shooting. That the Bigg Boss 13 contestant will be playing a mother in the movie, is inevitably a thing to look forward to by her fans. The 'Veham' singer asked her fans if they are excited about the same.

Not only Shehnaaz Gill but Diljit Dosanjh also raised the excitement level of all the fans as he also shared the pictures on his social media account. Sharing the same picture as Shehnaaz, the actor also shared another picture wherein he can be seen posing near Shehnaaz's baby bump while she gives out an excited expression. The Udta Punjab actor mentioned in his caption that the movie will see a Dussehra release and will be releasing on October 15, 2021. Take a look at his tweet.

Fans were thrilled when Shehnaaz Gill announced that she will be a part of Honsla Rakh as the actor had earlier expressed that she is a huge fan of Diljit Dosanjh and wishes to work with him in the future. Not only this, but Punjab's Katrina Kaif also enticed her fans in her new music video, 'Fly' by Badshah. The actor sent her fans into a frenzy with the new track. The lovely locales of Kashmir along with her electrifying chemistry with the singer-rapper was unmissable in the song.

