Video Of Shehnaaz Gill Breaking Down During Honsla Rakh Promotion Goes Viral; Fans Want The Video Removed

It has been a couple of months that Sidharth Shukla left for his heavenly abode. His friends, family and fans are still unable to believe that he is no more with us. His best friend Shehnaaz Gill is most affected by his demise. It has to be recalled that Shehnaaz's Honsla Rakh was released on October 15 and, prior to it, she was seen promoting the film along with her co-stars Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. A video has gone viral in which she was seen breaking down into tears, in the middle of the interview thinking about her best friend Sidharth while Diljit tried to console her.

In the video, she can be seen covering her face with her hands as she tried to control her tears. The video has shattered the hearts of her fans, who requested the video to be taken down, so that she can live life normally and move on. Paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared the news of the same on his Instagram with a picture of Shehnaaz and Diljit from the sets of Honsla Rakh and revealed how fans just want to see the actress happy.

Viral wrote, "A video of #shehnaazgill breaking down during the #honslarakh promotions has gone viral. Shehnaaz breaks down thinking about #sidharthshukla and #diljitdosanjh is seen embracing her. But it has not gone down well with her fans and they are uniting to inform everyone not to use that clip. Fans only want to see her back happy and they care so much for her. Respect 👍."

Several fans reacted to the post and agreed with it. One of the users wrote, "It was very unethical and unprofessional of the interviewer to have leaked that video of her breaking down. It's a new low in journalism where someone's vulnerable side and loss was made public to gather eyeballs and more views. Fans are more sensitive and respectful than these media people.

May God give #shehnaazgill lot of strength and courage to come out of this loss and only get genuine love and support. #sidnaaz #sidharthshukla #shehnaazgill." A few other users commented, "Exactly we want #shehnaazgill to be happy and healthy🙌," "Thank u viral the caption say all the feelings of fans ❤️❤️," and "Yess..we want to see her happy ❤️❤️."

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz seems to be getting slowly back to work, post Honsla Rakh promotions and her tribute to Sidharth Shukla through a song crooned by her, recently, she shared a video in which she was seen promoting a brand. Fans welcomed her back and showered her with lot of love. They extended their support and asked her to stay strong.