Shehnaaz Gill Calls Herself Heroine Of Bigg Boss, Says 'Hero Was Someone Else,' Hinting At Sidharth Shukla

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla became favourite jodi post their Bigg Boss stint. The duo not only entertained fans with their nhok-jhok and fun, their bond touched audience's hearts so much that they nicknamed them SidNaaz. Sidharth's sudden demise broke SidNaaz fans hearts and ever since then they have been showering immense love and support to Shehnaaz.

Recently, Shehnaaz's Punjabi film Honsla Rakh released and received huge responses from fans. The actress had given a few interviews to a media portal along with her co-stars Sonam Bajwa and Diljit Dosanjh. In an interview with DMZ, the trio spoke about each other's shortcomings. When Sonam called Shehnaaz hero of Bigg Boss, she said that she was heroine and the hero was someone else, hinting at the late actor Sidharth Shukla.

As per IE, Shehnaaz told about Diljit to DMZ, "He has a cool personality and I thought it will be fun to work with him. But he is very reserved and very professional. He doesn't let you enter into his comfort zone at first. I told him that next time we work together, create that comfort zone with me. We don't talk and we are directly on camera and it is tough for me. If you talk first, it becomes easier."

The actress said that Sonam had her filters in place and is a bit reserved. The latter agreed to the same and said that she takes time to open up to others and added that it is a quality few people have, pointing at Shehnaaz.

Shehnaaz went on to say, "This is why I was the queen, I was the heroine of Bigg Boss 13." When Sonam called her the hero, Shehnaaz interfered and said, "I was the heroine of Bigg Boss, hero was someone else."

