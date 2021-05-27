Shehnaaz Gill Is A Visual Delight As She Grooves To A Popular Punjabi Song

Shehnaaz Gill never fails to entice her fans with some delightful pictures and videos of herself on her social media handle. The actress has been sending her fans into a frenzy lately with her lovely dance videos. Recently she took to her social media handle to dance to a popular Punjabi track that may be nothing less than a visual delight for her fans.

Talking about the same, Shehnaaz can be seen sporting black and pink Anarkali attire. She pairs up the same with a red and golden dupatta as she dances to the song. The Bigg Boss 13 finalist nails her expressions and the graceful steps to the song perfectly.

Shehnaaz Gill Blushes After A Fan Roots For 'SidNaaz' In Her Live Session

Shehnaaz can be seen dancing to the song 'Deor Di Vyah Vich' that has been crooned by Prakash Kaur and Surinder Kaur. Her fans were quick to react to the post showering it with immense love. Take a look at the same.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill recently conducted a chat session with her fans on her Instagram handle. One of the fans also stated during the session that her pairing with her close friend Sidharth Shukla looks good. To this, the 'Veham' singer could not help but blush and say "Thank You" to the fan. Not only this, but one of the fans also asked her if she is ready to do a movie with Sidharth. To this, the actress said that if any director wishes, he or she will definitely cast her and the Balika Vadhu actor together in a movie. Apart from that, she also asked her fans to give immense love to Sidharth Shukla's upcoming ALTBalaji show Broken But Beautiful 3. Take a look at the video that was shared by one of Shehnaaz's fan clubs.

Manoj Bajpayee Has An Epic Reaction To Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill Praising The Family Man 2 Trailer

Shehnaaz Gill had also thanked her fans for pouring out their love to the recently released song of her brother and singer Shehbaz Badesha. For the unversed, the track was titled 'Little Star' and also featured actor Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani. The song also marked Shehnaaz Gill's stint as a producer, much to the happiness of her fans.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill will soon be seen in the Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh opposite Diljit Dosanjh. The movie will also be starring Sonam Bajwa and Shinda Grewal. It will be releasing on October 15, 2021.