Shehnaaz Gill’s Dream To Work With Badshah & Diljit Is Fulfilled; Says She Has Only One Wish ‘Bollywood’ Left

Shehnaaz Gill is experiencing the best days of her life. The Punjabi actress-singer is super busy post her Bigg Boss stint. She has been getting a lot of offers and making the most out of them. Recently, she had been to Kashmir to shoot for a music video with Badshah. Later, the actress flew to Canada to shoot for her debut film with Diljit Dosanjh.

In her Live chat with her fans, the Punjabi actress revealed that she is happy that her dream of working with Badshah and Diljit has come true. Now, she has doesn't have any other wish, except Bollywood. She also shared her experience working with Badshah.

Shehnaaz said, "It was my dream to work with Badshah and Diljit from the Punjabi industry. I had asked for these two wishes from God and both have been fulfilled. Now I don't have any wishes except Bollywood."

When a fan asked how her experience was shooting with Badshah, she said it was very good and had no 'akad' (ego). She added that he was unlike other celebrities, very cute and treated her with great love.

When fans asked when her music video with Badshah was getting released, she said that they need to ask the singer about it, as he is the right person to answer the same.

Currently, she is under quarantine in Canada, and told her fans that she is quite bored. Since it was a long time and fans were asking for a picture, she thought it would be good to do a Live chat with them instead of sharing a picture. She also said that she was missing home in Mumbai and promised to share her experience after they start shooting.

