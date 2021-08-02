Shehnaaz Gill Elated On Winning Promising Fresh Face Award; Reveals If She Will Do Film With Sidharth Shukla

Punjabi singer and actress Shehnaaz Gill became a household name after her Bigg Boss stint. Ever since then, there is no looking back. Her amazing transformation has impressed not just her fans but everyone. She has been bagging several projects and even did a photoshoot with celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani.

Recently, Shehnaaz bagged 'Promising Fresh Face' award at ET Inspiring Women Awards 2021. The actress looked like a diva in a stylish black one-shoulder outfit. During the event, she spoke to ETimes about receiving the award and revealed if she will be seen in Bigg Boss OTT. She also spoke about her friendship and relationship with her Bigg Boss inmate Sidharth Shukla and if the duo will be seen in a film.

Shehnaaz, who was elated about winning the award, said, "It feels good. It's my first time. I feel I have accomplished something. When you do good, you are awarded with good. When you think good then that only happens. This is what I have done. Whatever I've dreamt so far, I have been getting all of that. I will keep thinking good and will keep receiving it. This is my first, but I need to do a lot more."

She has always inspired her fans. Regarding her struggles, she said that before she was bindaas and cool, but she kept working hard. She added that she started slow in life and made many mistakes but she has learnt from them and said that she feels good when people get motivated because of her. She further added that she has improved herself and she is not the same Sana as they saw her in Bigg Boss. She said that she wants to make people of Punjab, her parents and grandparents proud.

When asked if we will get to watch her on Bigg Boss OTT, she said that she can't comment on it and you never know! She added that she can't reveal anything beforehand until she reach there because if they won't see her on the show, people might think that she lied.

About her relationship with Sidharth Shukla and if they will do a film together, she said, "You keep praying, and you never know it might happen. We learnt together when we stayed in the house. Our chemistry and relationship was real and pure, it will always remain. If we get something good that suits us both until then keep loving us."