Shehnaaz Gill’s Emotional Tribute To Sidharth Shukla 'Tu Yaheen Hai' Will Bring Tears In Your Eyes

Sana’s Emotional Tribute To Sidharth Will Bring Tears In Your Eyes

'Tu Yaheen Hai' is sung by Shehnaaz and the music the lyrics of the song are beautifully penned by Raj Ranjodh.

SidNaaz Song

The song starts with 'Tu mera hai theek hai, aur tu mera hi hai... mein phad ke rakh dungi sab ko yahan' and then she reminisces all moments that she spent with Sidharth during Bigg Boss days. She then watches Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 appearances and breaks down into tears after she releases he is no more with her. Take a look at a few tweets!

@realtejaswini

Mere dil ko pata hai, tu yaheen hai yaha hai🥺❤️. I'm still shivering because of the lyrics and in the end SANAAA💔#SidharthShukIa #ShehnaazGill #TuYaheenHai #SidNaaz.

Nicebhakti

Tu Yaheen Hain Sidharth. The video is so beautiful and touching... I just couldn't stop crying and still m not able to....U both are beautiful ppl Sid & Sana ❤️#SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill #SidNaaz.

Diya Sarkar

Tu yaheen Hain #Sidharth ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ last mein uska Sana karke pukarna thats stopped my heartbeat in that moment 😓#SidNaazians #SidNaaz #ShehnaazGill #SidharthShukIa.

Shehnaaz Gill's First Post After Sidharth's Demise; Actress To Release Her Heartfelt Tribute To Late Actor

Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill's Music Video 'Habit' OUT Now: Lyrics Will Break Your Heart

Aina_zaidi

Bss bta de tu chhod ke mujhe konse ghar gya hai..💔💔 she didn't deserve this yrr nhi hona tha..again my heart broken into million of pieces..my heart goes numb when Sid said 'Sana' 🙂 Tu Yaheen Hai Sidharth. #SidNaaz.