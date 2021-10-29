Shehnaaz Gill’s Emotional Tribute To Sidharth Shukla 'Tu Yaheen Hai' Will Bring Tears In Your Eyes
Sidharth Shukla demise left everyone in shock and grief. His best friend Shehnaaz Gill is devastated. Ever since Sidharth's demise, the actress, who was active on social media and was greeting her fans frequently, has been staying away from limelight. It was only for her Punjabi film Honsla Rakh that she was spotted promoting and giving interviews. Later, on fans demand the makers of their music video 'Habit' released the song. Recently, Shehnaaz shared first post months after Sidharth's demise.
She revealed on social media with a lovely poster of the duo that she will be releasing a track 'Tu Yaheen Hai', a tribute to the late actor. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the same and lo, here is the song!
Sana’s Emotional Tribute To Sidharth Will Bring Tears In Your Eyes
'Tu Yaheen Hai' is sung by Shehnaaz and the music the lyrics of the song are beautifully penned by Raj Ranjodh.
SidNaaz Song
The song starts with 'Tu mera hai theek hai, aur tu mera hi hai... mein phad ke rakh dungi sab ko yahan' and then she reminisces all moments that she spent with Sidharth during Bigg Boss days. She then watches Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 appearances and breaks down into tears after she releases he is no more with her. Take a look at a few tweets!
@realtejaswini
Mere dil ko pata hai, tu yaheen hai yaha hai🥺❤️. I'm still shivering because of the lyrics and in the end SANAAA💔#SidharthShukIa #ShehnaazGill #TuYaheenHai #SidNaaz.
Nicebhakti
Tu Yaheen Hain Sidharth. The video is so beautiful and touching... I just couldn't stop crying and still m not able to....U both are beautiful ppl Sid & Sana ❤️#SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill #SidNaaz.
Diya Sarkar
Tu yaheen Hain #Sidharth ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ last mein uska Sana karke pukarna thats stopped my heartbeat in that moment 😓#SidNaazians #SidNaaz #ShehnaazGill #SidharthShukIa.
Aina_zaidi
Bss bta de tu chhod ke mujhe konse ghar gya hai..💔💔 she didn't deserve this yrr nhi hona tha..again my heart broken into million of pieces..my heart goes numb when Sid said 'Sana' 🙂 Tu Yaheen Hai Sidharth. #SidNaaz.
(Social media posts are not edited)