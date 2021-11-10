Shehnaaz Gill Fans Celebrate 6 Years Of Actress In Showbiz; Her First Project Has Sidharth Shukla Connection
Bigg Boss 13 finalist and Punjabi actress Shehnaaz Gill has completed 6 years in the entertainment industry. She started her career as an actress/model in 2015, and since then, the diva has been entertaining her fans by featuring in several music videos, songs and films.
Let us tell you, her latest outing Honsla Rakh also starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa in key roles, was the super hit at the box office. Notably, it is considered as one of the highest-grossing Punjabi films so far. Shehnaaz Gill has gone through a very bad phase of her life. She lost her rumoured actor-boyfriend Sidharth Shukla in September 2021. She had kept herself away from the limelight after Shukla's tragic demise. But now, her fans are cheering her up for completing 6 glorious years in the industry.
For the unversed, Shehnaaz Gill's first project has a Sidharth Shukla's connection. Shehnaaz made her debut with 'Shiv Di Kitaab', and co-incidentally, Sidharth Shukla played Shiv in Balika Vadhu. Fans have noticed the same and celebrating her glorious 6 years on Twitter. See tweets-
@Sidnaaz00652081
"In These 6 Years She Has Experienced So Many Things in Her Artistic Life, however Hardwork, Dedication and Confidence Were the Foremost Points and See Where She is Today⭐ The Name #ShehnaazGill is Famous All Over The Globe, As She's Ruling. "GLORIOUS 6 YEAR OF SHEHNAAZ."
@SSSforeverrr
"GLORIOUS 6 YEARS OF SHEHNAAZ @ishehnaaz_gill @sidharth_shukla. I love you both alotttttt..!!!!#ShehnaazGill #shehnaazkaurgill #SidharthShukla #SidNaaz."
@Puja98064754
"I haven't seen such cutie ever in my life. whenever I saw you, a broad smile comes on my face automatically. This is what you are sana. GLORIOUS 6 YEARS OF SHEHNAAZ. #SHEHNAAZISLOVE."
@RituDag31409398
"When you face a battle every year and come out stronger is what we call GLORIOUS 6 YEARS OF SHEHNAAZ GILL MORE AND MORE POWER TO YOU wish you many many more."
@ShuprovoSusmit
"It's finally 6 year your long and tough journey I know you are not in this please to celebrate this...but you already face so many difficulty I know you come back it's take time but you come back for your Sid, for us for your family GLORIOUS 6 YEARS OF SHEHNAAZ #SidNaaz."