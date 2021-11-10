Shehnaaz Gill Fans Celebrate 6 Years Of Actress In Showbiz; Her First Project Has Sidharth Shukla Connection

Bigg Boss 13 finalist and Punjabi actress Shehnaaz Gill has completed 6 years in the entertainment industry. She started her career as an actress/model in 2015, and since then, the diva has been entertaining her fans by featuring in several music videos, songs and films.

Let us tell you, her latest outing Honsla Rakh also starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa in key roles, was the super hit at the box office. Notably, it is considered as one of the highest-grossing Punjabi films so far. Shehnaaz Gill has gone through a very bad phase of her life. She lost her rumoured actor-boyfriend Sidharth Shukla in September 2021. She had kept herself away from the limelight after Shukla's tragic demise. But now, her fans are cheering her up for completing 6 glorious years in the industry.

For the unversed, Shehnaaz Gill's first project has a Sidharth Shukla's connection. Shehnaaz made her debut with 'Shiv Di Kitaab', and co-incidentally, Sidharth Shukla played Shiv in Balika Vadhu. Fans have noticed the same and celebrating her glorious 6 years on Twitter. See tweets-

