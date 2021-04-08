Shehnaaz Gill Gets A Brand New Haircut, Turns Into Stylist For Herself

Shehnaaz Gill recently took to her social media to flaunt her new haircut, much to the happiness of her fans. The actor can be seen all poses for the camera and looks a visual delight in her new look. Not only that, but Shehnaaz also revealed that she became her own hairstylist to achieve this look.

Talking about the same, Shehnaaz shared a series of pictures that has her sporting her vivacious smile. Her new fringe hairdo only amps up the stylish look. The Bigg Boss 13 finalist has opted for a cream-coloured tank top that she has paired up with faded blue jeans. The actor has also paired up the look with an elegant necklace. Take a look at the post shared by the 'Veham' singer.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz had sent the social media into a frenzy as she shared some beautiful pictures with actor Diljit Dosanjh. The two will soon be seen together in the Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh. Talking about the picture, Shehnaaz can be seen looking pretty in a white tee and blue jeans that she has paired up with a black leather jacket and white shoes. Diljit on the other hand looks dapper in a white kurta. Shehnaaz can be seen sharing a fun banter with the Udta Punjab actor. Take a look at her post.

Shehnaaz had recently wrapped up the film and the fun-filled pictures and videos from the wrap-up party of Honsla Rakh had gone viral within no time on social media. Punjab's Katrina Kaif as she is fondly called also shared a happy picture from the occasion. Talking about the movie, it will be helmed by Amarjit Singh Saron and also stars Sonam Bajwa and Shinda Grewal in pivotal roles.

The fans were sent into a frenzy when it was announced that Shehnaaz Gill will be collaborating with Diljit Dosanjh for the same. The actor had expressed earlier that she is a huge fan of Diljit so inevitably this came as happy news for her fans. Apart from this, Shehnaaz received several praises for her hit music video 'Fly' opposite Badshah.

