Shehnaaz Gill Is A Visual Delight As She Dances In Her New Avatar, See Video

Shehnaaz Gill has been basking on the appreciation she has been receiving for her new look. Her fans cannot get over her recent glam avatar with the actor also opting for a new hairdo. Recently Shehnaaz took to her social media handle to share a video wherein she can be seen pulling off a dance while flaunting her new look.

Talking about the same, the video has the Bigg Boss 13 finalist getting groovy in Justin Bieber's track 'Intentions'. Shehnaaz looks lovely in the same as she sports a black tank top that she has paired up with a striped sheer skirt with a red belt. Along with her toned body, the 'Veham' singer is also flaunting the new fringe haircut that is making her look like a million bucks. One of the fans also spotted her uncanny resemblance to Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif. Take a look at the video.

Shehnaaz had earlier taken to her social media handle to flaunt her new hairstyle. The actor could be seen giving out some delightful expressions while donning a peach coloured tank top as she revealed her new look. Apart from that she also informed her fans that she turned hairstylist for herself to achieve this new look. Some of her fans even started trending her new role as a stylist on Twitter to celebrate her new look. Take a look at the pictures.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz Gill wrapped up her upcoming Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh. She will be seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh in the same. The fun-filled pictures and videos from the wrap-up party of the movie had also gone viral on social media. Shehnaaz had also shared some beautiful pictures with her co-star Diljit on her social media handle.

Talking about the movie Honsla Rakh, it will be directed by Amarjit Singh Saron and also stars Sonam Bajwa and Shinda Grewal in pivotal roles. Shehnaaz was also seen in the music video 'Fly' alongside singer-rapper Badshah. Apart from this, the actor was seen in the music video 'Shona Shona' alongside her rumoured beau Sidharth Shukla.

