Shehnaaz Gill Gets Trolled After A Video Of A Team Member Helping Her Wear Footwear Goes Viral

Punjabi actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill became a household name with her Bigg Boss 13 stint. Post Bigg Boss, the actress has been super busy with several projects. Recently, she returned from Canada after shooting for her first film with Diljit Dosanjh, Honsla Rakh. There are also reports that she will be doing another music video with her Bigg Boss partner Sidharth Shukla. Overall, Shehnaaz has been in the news for one or the other reason.

However, now a video of hers has been doing the rounds on social media in which a team member can be seen helping her wear a footwear.

In the video, Shehnaaz can be seen leaving after a shoot. As she steps out with her team, a member arrives with flat slippers and makes her wear them. He later picks her heels as she leaves the place. While a few of them were all praise for the actress' looks, some of them even asked for complete picture. However, many netizens slammed her for taking help to wear slipper; a few of them claimed that success has made the actress arrogant.

Take a look at a few comments in which netizens are seen expressing their anger as they felt Shehnaaz treated her team with disrespect.

Anupma_11: Khud se apne jhute b ni badal sakti.. so bad.

Jatdevi: Char log kya janne lge logo ka hmnd dekho next leval.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's Anushka Sen Worried As Her Father Is Stuck In Cape Town Due To COVID Situation!

Trickytech555: Attitude tho dekho jaise Hollywood ki actress hai ...lagti tho Bhojpuri hai 🤭 sorry duplicate katrina kaif hai na🤫.

Kavitatiwari.100: Yar had hai chapal to khud sa change ker sakte ho.

Taarak Mehta's Ghanshyam Talks About His Cancer Treatment; Recalls Memories Of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Vinigofficial: Is she handicapped?

Jayaansari: Pandamic has not taught her anything..seriously!! She needs some poor fellow to remove her shoes🤔🤔🤔 Janta..plz take a note..we made her celebrity..now what is she doing..I love her personally..but this is something.. very toxic..grow up baby..u need to swag in a different manner..😏😏😏😏.

(Video credit: Manav Manglani)

What do you think- Is Shehnaaz's attitude changed or is she misjudged? Hit the comment box to share your views.

(Social media posts are not edited)