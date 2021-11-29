Shehnaaz Gill, Harshad Chopda, Erica Fernandes & Other TV Actors Who Rocked Instagram In 2021

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill has 10.5 million followers on Instagram and her fan following is increasing with each passing day. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant rocked the social media by sharing beautiful pictures from her photoshoots.

Harshad Chopda

Harshad Chopda, who isn't active much on social media, made rocking re-entry. The actor surprised fans by sharing pictures and videos on his Instagram account, all thanks to his show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Erica Fernandes

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3's Erica Fernandes has been active on social media. She even shares make-up tips on the platform and keeps her fans updated by posting her stunning pictures. Recently, she underwent a major change as she walked the ramp at Dubai Fashion Mexico. She went for short hairs and coloured them as well.

Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget is known for her style statement. The actress, who has 11.5 million followers doesn't disappoint her fans and keep them updated by sharing latest pictures and videos.

Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya, who is currently seen in Kundali Bhagya, has been one of the most loved actress on television. She is super active on social media and her recent pictures from her lavish wedding went viral on internet.

Parth Samthaan

Parth Samthaan has been keeping his fans updated by sharing about his latest projects on his Instagram account. He has also been sharing some pictures from his photoshoot.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan, who has 15.6 million followers, is super active on social media. She too doesn't disappoint her fans and keeps them engaged and entertained by sharing about her latest projects and posts latest pictures and videos.

Divyanka Tripathi

Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Divyanka Tripathi's transformation has stunned everyone. By sharing her pictures in both ethnic and modern avatars, the actress has proved that she can ace in any looks! This year, her sporty look grabbed all attention!

Other Actors

Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Nia Sharma, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani and Shaheer Sheikh have also been sharing some stunning pictures on their Instagram accounts.

